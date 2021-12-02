Thallium skin, electrophysiology, heart failure clinics to start soon at LU hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Wednesday said that Thallium Skin, Electrophysiology and Heart failure clinics would soon be started at LU hospital's institute of heart disease to provide facilities to general public.

Addressing a reception organized in his honour by doctors and the paramedical staff of the Institute of Heart diseases, Dr Kolachi said though LU hospital was a public sector medical institute but its performance was at par with best private hospitals.

He said with the support of Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi, officers, doctors and other staff, the performance of Institute of Heart Disease and other sections of the hospital would be made better.

Due to carelessness of the people, the number of cases of heart diseases is on the rise and we must pay heed to treat cardiac patients efficiently, MS stressed and added that with the use of state of the art machinery, heart patients are being provided modern treatment at LU hospital.

He said the institute of heart disease at civil hospital Hyderabad had been made functional with availability of modern machinery like Angiography, Angioplasty, ETT, ECHO, ECG and all patients are being treated free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Sattar Jatoi said in order to provide treatment facilities, LU hospital had been equipped with state of the art machinery and other required equipment would be procured to facilitate people visiting this hospital.

He informed that a paediatric intensive care unit and 45 bedded burns ward had been made functional for the patients while a lift was also made available for shifting patients to upper floors of the hospital.

The In-charge Institute of Heart Disease Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Memon, AMS General Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Dr Shaukat Lakho, Dr Anwar, Dr Faisal Memon and others were also present on the occasion.