UrduPoint.com

Thallium Skin, Electrophysiology, Heart Failure Clinics To Start Soon At LU Hospital

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:50 AM

Thallium skin, electrophysiology, heart failure clinics to start soon at LU hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Wednesday said that Thallium Skin, Electrophysiology and Heart failure clinics would soon be started at LU hospital's institute of heart disease to provide facilities to general public.

Addressing a reception organized in his honour by doctors and the paramedical staff of the Institute of Heart diseases, Dr Kolachi said though LU hospital was a public sector medical institute but its performance was at par with best private hospitals.

He said with the support of Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi, officers, doctors and other staff, the performance of Institute of Heart Disease and other sections of the hospital would be made better.

Due to carelessness of the people, the number of cases of heart diseases is on the rise and we must pay heed to treat cardiac patients efficiently, MS stressed and added that with the use of state of the art machinery, heart patients are being provided modern treatment at LU hospital.

He said the institute of heart disease at civil hospital Hyderabad had been made functional with availability of modern machinery like Angiography, Angioplasty, ETT, ECHO, ECG and all patients are being treated free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Sattar Jatoi said in order to provide treatment facilities, LU hospital had been equipped with state of the art machinery and other required equipment would be procured to facilitate people visiting this hospital.

He informed that a paediatric intensive care unit and 45 bedded burns ward had been made functional for the patients while a lift was also made available for shifting patients to upper floors of the hospital.

The In-charge Institute of Heart Disease Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Memon, AMS General Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Dr Shaukat Lakho, Dr Anwar, Dr Faisal Memon and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jatoi All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.