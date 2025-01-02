Thallium Stress Scan equipment at PIC to be made functional soon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The only Thallium Scan Gamma Camera Electrophysiology equipment provided for heart patients' treatment at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here, would be made functional in a few days.

The PIC administration told APP that the equipment has gone out of order few days back. In PIC, around 40 heart patients are treated daily with this equipment.

It is worth mentioning here that Nuclear Medicine Scan or Thallium stress scan is a test to estimate the amount of blood reaching the heart muscle during rest and exercise. It is typically done to determine the cause of unexplained chest pain or to determine the location and amount of injured heart muscle after a heart attack.

The administration of the PIC told APP that the spare-parts of the equipment are not available locally and have been sent abroad, adding, it will take few days to start re-functioning.

Dr. Kashif Zafar informed APP that a complete range of Nuclear Medicine procedures are carried out through this machine, while more than 6000 planar and SPECT Nuclear Medicine studies could be performed through this equipment annually.

Nuclear Medicine Department of the institute is accredited with College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan and Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences Nilore, Islamabad for post graduate training in Nuclear Medicine.