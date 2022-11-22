UrduPoint.com

ThalNova Power Thar Plant Likely To Start Supplying 330 MW In Dec

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :ThalNova Power Thar plant is likely to start supplying 330 MW to the national grid next month December which will jack up total electricity generation from Thar coal to 1,320 MW.

Official sources told APP here Tuesday that currently 990 MW of electricity was being generated from local Thar coal.

As many as 660 MW of electricity had already been supplied to the National grid since 2019 through local Thar coal and the recent addition of 330 MW HUBCO, the generation stood at 990 MW, they said.

They said another 1,320 MW Shanghi Electric Thar Coal Power Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also added to the system before the next summer which would help double electricity generation from Thar coal to 2640 MW. Thar coal reserves were a blessing for the entire country, adding that as per initial estimate, the reserves stood 175 billion metric tons, they said.

They said the Thar coal reserves spread an area of over 100 square kilometers and had been divided into 13 blocks.

Currently out of total 13 blocks, only two blocks were opened and presently, three power plants with an accumulative capacity of 990 MW had been operationalized on local Thar coal.

They said coal price in the international market had surged to $ 400 per ton, while Thar coal would be available at only $ 40 per ton. Thar coal-based power plants would also help reduce the cost of electricity, they said.

The sources said prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had already approved a project to link IslamKot (Tehsil in Thar district) to Hyderabad through a railway track. It would also play a key role in the effective transportation of coal in the country through Pakistan Railways, they added.

They said transmission line had already been laid to evacuate 2,640 MW of electricity from Thar coal-based power projects. However, work was being carried out to lay a new transmission line for evacuation of power from future projects, they added.

