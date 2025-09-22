Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a major step towards world-class tourism with the conditional award of the 400-kanal Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion under the Public-Private Partnership framework.

The Letter of Conditional Award (LOCA) signing ceremony was held at KP House, Islamabad.

The agreement was signed between Shahrukh Ali Khan, Director General of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Tahir Builders Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Qubed Pvt. Ltd. The project, advertised globally under the KP Public Private Partnership Act, has been awarded to the highest bidder for a 50-year concession period.

The Thandiani Tourism Resort is part of the International Tourism Zones (ITZs) being developed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reflecting Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s vision of transforming the province into a hub of eco-friendly, world-class tourism and sustainable economic growth.

According to Secretary of Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad, the resort will feature modern hospitality facilities, environmental conservation measures, and attractions for both domestic and international tourists. He emphasized that the project will create employment opportunities for local communities and set new benchmarks for tourism investment in Pakistan.

The LOCA marks a key step in the transparent procurement process, with the final award to be granted after approval from the KP Public Private Partnership Committee.