Open Menu

Thandiani Tourism Resort Project Worth Rs 2.29 Billion Awarded Under Public-private Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a major step towards world-class tourism with the conditional award of the 400-kanal Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion under the Public-Private Partnership framework.

The Letter of Conditional Award (LOCA) signing ceremony was held at KP House, Islamabad.

The agreement was signed between Shahrukh Ali Khan, Director General of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Tahir Builders Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Qubed Pvt. Ltd. The project, advertised globally under the KP Public Private Partnership Act, has been awarded to the highest bidder for a 50-year concession period.

The Thandiani Tourism Resort is part of the International Tourism Zones (ITZs) being developed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reflecting Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s vision of transforming the province into a hub of eco-friendly, world-class tourism and sustainable economic growth.

According to Secretary of Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad, the resort will feature modern hospitality facilities, environmental conservation measures, and attractions for both domestic and international tourists. He emphasized that the project will create employment opportunities for local communities and set new benchmarks for tourism investment in Pakistan.

The LOCA marks a key step in the transparent procurement process, with the final award to be granted after approval from the KP Public Private Partnership Committee.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

2 minutes ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

9 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

12 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

14 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

15 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan