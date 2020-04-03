'Thank you Imran Khan,' says 70-year woman for receiving ration from PBM

A 70-year old woman has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of ration and some cash by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) amid the coronavirus pandemic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :A 70-year old woman has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of ration and some cash by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you Imran Khan," the woman, a resident of the city's Railway Colony and mother of three children who had lost their jobs because of the lockdown, said after receiving the handout from the PBM officials.

The PBM officials visited her house after her video had gone viral on the social media in which she sought help from the prime minister as she had nothing to pay for food or her medical treatment.

The PBM officials also promised that they would get her treated once the COVID-19 situation was brought under control.

"Thank you Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will always remember you in my prayers," the woman saidAccording to a private news channel, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the prime minister contacted him after seeing the woman's video and instructed him to help her.

"I have tried my best, she needed some money and as soon as the situation returns to normal we will focus on her health," he added.