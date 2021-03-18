UrduPoint.com
'Thank You PM Imran Khan For Ensuring Shelters To Homeless', Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

'Thank you PM Imran Khan for ensuring shelters to homeless', Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said people were being enticed with hollow promises of "Roti, Kapra & Makan for the last 70 years which was now being materialized by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said people were being enticed with hollow promises of "Roti, Kapra & Makan for the last 70 years which was now being materialized by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Commenting on the process of low cost flats and houses' distribution to labour class under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme which started from Thursday (today), he said, 'Thank you Prime Minister Imran Khan.'He praised Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari for converting this project into a reality.

More Stories From Pakistan

