Thanksgiving Day celebrated in KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day (Youm-e-Tashakur) was celebrated in Khyber Medical University (KMU) highlighting the achievements and bravery of armed forces.

A walk to mark the day was also carried out that was led by Registrar KMU, Inamullah Wazir.

Faculty members, administrative staff and large number of students were present on the occasion.

Holding national flags, participants of the rally paid tributes to victory of armed forces and their unmatched courage against Indian aggression.

Special prayers were also offered in Jamia Masjid Peshawar University for the peace and sovereignty of the motherland. Prayers were also offered to further strengthen country’s defense forces.

APP/mds/