Thanksgiving Day Celebrated To Honor Pakistan's Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was commemorated with patriotic fervor in Chakdara, Tehsil Adenzai, Lower Dir, through a series of events highlighting the valor and achievements of Pakistan's armed forces.
A major event took place at Chakdara Fort under the leadership of Brigadier Sanaullah, Commandant Dir Scouts. Key figures including DSP Fakhr Alam, Captain Waqas of FC 185 Wing, SP CTD Zar Badshah Khan, and religious leaders from various factions participated in the program.
The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Brigadier Sanaullah’s address in which he praised the Pakistan Army and Air Force for their decisive responses to Indian aggression.
He highlighted recent claims of shooting down multiple Indian aircraft, including a MiG and Rafale jets, and destroying India's S-400 defense system. He also recalled the capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan in 2019 as a symbol of Pakistan’s strong defense capabilities.
Simultaneously, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Levies Headquarters Chakdara under the direction of Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Shahzad Abbasi.
The event featured a peaceful march from Tehsil Complex to the Levies HQ and was attended by local officials and dignitaries. Shahzad Abbasi emphasized Pakistan’s peaceful nature and its firm stance in defending national sovereignty.
Slogans in support of Pakistan and its military were chanted during the event, which concluded with prayers for the country’s integrity and security.
Meanwhile, a program was organized at Government Primary school Chakdara, in which notables Shahzad Abbasi Additional Assistant Commissioner Adizai, Asad Assistant Director NCHDE, Avis education SDEO Adizai, Irfanuddin and Mumtaz Hussain Principal School Hazra and others were present.
These events reflected the local community's solidarity with the armed forces and their commitment to national unity.
