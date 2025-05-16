Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day celebrations in tribute to the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the seven merged tribal districts, commemorating the nation’s historic military triumph during Operation Iron Wall.

The day began with a 21-gun salute at provincial capital Peshawar, setting the tone for solemn and patriotic ceremonies throughout the province. The central event took place at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium, Peshawar where a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Military officials, local dignitaries, and citizens gathered at Karnal Sher stadium to pay homage to the defenders of Pakistan.

Powerful slogans of “Allahu Akbar,” “Pakistan Zindabad,” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” echoed across the stadium, reinforcing sentiments of national pride and unity.

The artillery salute served as a symbol of the armed forces’ unyielding commitment and professionalism to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost.

Operation Iron Wall, now widely hailed as a defining chapter in the country’s modern military history, was celebrated in DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, Malakanad, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Swabi, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Manshera and other distircts of KP for showcasing Pakistan's robust strategic defense and operational excellence through synchronized ground, air, and intelligence operations.

In Kohat, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, a spiritual ceremony was organized in Darra Adam Khel at Madrasa Tahfiz-ul-Quran Shiraki. The event, marked by Quranic recitation and collective prayers, attracted religious scholars, students, elders, and community members, all expressing gratitude and praying for national unity and prosperity. Special tributes were paid to PAF pilots that thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy and inflicted heavy losses to their basses on May 10 counteroffensive.

In a show of solidarity, the KP Forest Department held a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chief Conservator’s Office in Malakand Region-III. The impressive event, attended by senior officials of KP Forests and Wildlife Departments, included prayers for the martyrs and a rally at Shagai Saidu Sharif in Swat, demonstrating the department’s patriotic commitment.

Lower Dir district also saw a heartfelt tribute at the Rescue 1122 District Office, led by District Emergency Officer Sanaullah. The ceremony began with a minute of silence for the martyrs, followed by flag hoisting and fervent chants celebrating the armed forces. Staff members reaffirmed their dedication to serving the nation with the same valor as the military. National songs were played that enthralled the audiences.

In the seven merged tribal districts, Thanksgiving Day was marked by community-led events acknowledging the armed forces’ heroism during Maraka Haq.

In Khyber, DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal led a special ceremony at Police Lines, featuring Quran recitation, a wreath-laying at the Martyrs’ Memorial, and a guard of honour. He lauded the unity and resolve of the Pakistani people and the unwavering courage of the nation’s defenders in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

Meanwhile, in DHA Peshawar, a solidarity walk was organized from the Main Gate to Pakistan Chowk, with participants proudly waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The DHA Administrator attended as chief guest, expressing strong support for the military’s role in securing peace and stability.

The province-wide observance of Thanksgiving Day not only paid tribute to the armed forces' sacrifices but also served to unify citizens from all walks of life under the banner of national pride and resilience.

Solidarity walk was also held at Nowshera where people gathered at Shobra Chowk holding national flags inscribed with slogans Pakistan and Pakistan Army Zindabad. They lauded the leadership of armed forces of Pakistan.

