Thanksgiving Day Observed At Civil Defence Office
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the civil defence office to mark the ‘Thanksgiving Day’ by paying homage to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos here on Friday.
The event was attended by Civil Defence Officer Ismat Mehsud, along with office officials, staff, and a large number of volunteers.
The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a session of Holy Quran recitation.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and collective supplications were made for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.
Addressing the ceremony, Civil Defence Officer Ismat Mehsud said that every officer and volunteer of the Civil Defence stands shoulder to shoulder with the country’s army in serving the nation.
"We remain dedicated to fulfilling our responsibilities with a spirit of national service at all times," he said.
He said the purpose of the day was to remember those great sons of the soil who laid down their lives in defence of their motherland.
He also highlighted the vital role of civil defence in emergency situations, highlighting its significance in rescue operations, relief efforts, and the protection of lives and property during crises.
The ceremony concluded with heartfelt prayers and a renewed commitment to national unity and solidarity.
