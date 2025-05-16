Thanksgiving Day Observed In Dera, Tank, South Waziristan With National Zeal, Unity
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Special ceremonies were held to observe Thanksgiving Day by paying tributes to the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces across the Dera region including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan here on Friday.
These events honored the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and recognized the public’s resilience, patience, and unwavering trust in the country's defense forces.
The day began with special Quran recitations and prayers held in major mosques after Fajr prayer, dedicated to the martyrs and national security.
National flags were hoisted at all government offices and key public locations.
A special ceremony was held at the Regional Information Office in Dera Ismail Khan, where the national flag was hoisted followed by a one-minute silence observed as a symbol of solidarity and respect.
During Zuhr prayer, religious leaders delivered sermons on themes of national unity, sacrifice, and gratitude.
Tributes were paid to the martyrs through floral offerings at their graves, special prayers, and meetings with their families.
Educational institutions including, Government Higher Secondary school No-2, Zamung Korr, Government Degree College No-3 hold activities paying tributes to the country’s armed forces.
Students sang the national anthem, participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies, and took part in speech and essay competitions focusing on patriotism and national solidarity.
In this regard, a main ceremony was also held in Tank where Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan addressed the gathering, highlighting sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
South Waziristan Lower and Upper also organized ceremonies which were attended by their respective deputy commissioners, district administration's officials, elders and people of the area.
Moreover, public places and major roads across the division, including district headquarters, were adorned with national flags and banners bearing slogans of national spirit and gratitude toward the armed forces and the people.
APP/slm
