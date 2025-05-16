Thanksgiving Day observed in Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College with zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, the Thanksgiving Day was observed in Rawalpindi with zeal and fervour to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in the war of truth against the enemy.

The day began with the recitation of Quranic verses, and prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of the country at mosques.

The main flag hosting ceremony was held here at the Government Viqar-un-Nisa College, police contingent presented salute on the occasion.

Members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Daniyal Chaudhry, Senator Nasir Butt and members of the Punjab Assembly graced the event.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, administrative officers, religious scholars, teachers, students, and people from all walk of life attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Tahira Aurangzeb said that the entire nation was grateful to Allah Almighty Who gave us victory over the enemy.

The Pakistan Army, she said, not only successfully defended the country but also defeated the enemy in its home.

“The Pakistani nation stands with armed forces, and is proud of our martyrs and ghazis,” she added.

Senator Nasir Butt said like the history of 1965 and 1971 wars, the history of May 10 (2025) would also be recalled. In just six hours, India was made to approach the United States to seek help for a ceasefire, he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Information & Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said the Armed Forces of Pakistan always took a stand against the enemy in the name of islam.

India could not have imagined even in its dreams what the Pakistan Army had done with its forces in the war of truth, he added.

Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the response Pakistan gave to the enemy would be remembered for centuries.

CPO Hamadani said observing the Thanksgiving Day was a great expression of national unity and solidarity, especially to the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

“Every Pakistani has immense love for the armed forces, which are our pride,” he added.