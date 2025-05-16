Thanksgiving Day observed in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, the Thanksgiving Day was observed in Murree for the victory in the war of truth with national zeal and fervour.

The day began with special prayers in the mosques for stability, development and prosperity of the country. Special prayers were also offered for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Quran Khawani was also held.

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was brought out. Besides staff of all government departments, a large number of civil society members including scholars, teachers, students and businessmen attended the rally.

The National Flag was also hoisted on the occasion.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Army Zindabad’ and ’Pakistan Paindabad’.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shirazi said that the brave forces of Pakistan defeated the enemy on all fronts, and today, the country’s defence had become impregnable.

The purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving Day, he said, was to renew the commitment that if the enemy again resorted to aggression, it would be given a befitting reply.