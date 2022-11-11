UrduPoint.com

'Thanksgiving Day' Observed On Withdrawal Of Appeal Against FSC's Verdict On Interest

Published November 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars on Friday observed the 'Thanksgiving Day' at every nook and cranny of the country as the government has announced to withdraw the appeal challenging the decision of Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on abolition of interest (Riba) from the Supreme Court.

Assuring all-out support to this noble cause, they said they would cooperate with the government at all forums.

They thanked the government particularly Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar for taking such a bold step to get rid of the interest-based system from the financial institutions of the country.

On the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Dr Abu Bakr Siddique (Islamabad), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Mutiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asadhabib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shams-ul-Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hasan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska), Maulana Muhammad Khursheed Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Qasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui (Narwal), Maulana Abu Bakr Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gujra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad) , Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq (Khaniwal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiya (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya (Tala Gang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahimyar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmad Prasati (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samandari), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Mootal Mahar (Bahawalingar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqui (Wahari), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubiri (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rahman (Leh), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others welcoming the government's move against the interest-based system, said Pakistan was ready to implement the Islamic financial system in the country.

They said the government's announcement had infused a wave of happiness in the entire nation and it was being welcomed not only in Pakistan but also in the entire Muslim countries.

They expressed the hope that the initiative would make Pakistan economically stronger and a stable.

