Thanksgiving day observed with spiritual ceremony in Darra Adam Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, a solemn and spiritual ceremony was held in Darra Adam Khel Tehsil to mark "Thanksgiving Day," similar to events in other subdivisions of Kohat district.

The ceremony took place at the renowned religious institution, Madrasa Tahfiz-ul-Quran Shiraki, and was attended by a large number of religious scholars, students, local elders, and citizens.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by special prayers for the peace, progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.

A collective recitation of Surah Yasin was also performed to express gratitude to Allah Almighty.

Attendees praised the gathering, describing it as both meaningful and spiritually uplifting.

They expressed hope that such events would continue to be held, as they promote divine blessings, social harmony, love, and brotherhood across the community.

APP/ar-adi