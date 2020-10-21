UrduPoint.com
Thar Can Pivotal Role In Economic Development Of The Country

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Thar can pivotal role in economic development of the country

Thar is destined to play an important role in the national economy with a positive impact on the lives of its inhabitants, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Aslam talking to senior journalist and researcher, Said Khawar

Highly appreciative of the efforts made by Khawar in his book " The Desert of Thirst and Poverty," discussing in detail the history of Thar, life of its people along with their traditions and culture, Sindh Governor said initiative taken to make adequate use of the desert's resources is destined to be a turning point for the people of Thar.

"Power generated through Thar coal is not only going to bring about a economic revolution in the country but also help raise the living standards of the masses," he said.

Sindh Governor acknowledged that the book by Said Khawar would be an important resource material for the researchers and students across the country.

