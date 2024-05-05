Thar coal declared suitable for gasification, diesel, best for power generation: Nasir Shah

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the South African experts have declared the Thar Coal very suitable for the gasification, diesel and best for the power generation.
While presides over a high-level meeting on the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA), in which a detailed review of a report received from South Africa regarding the coal sample of Thar Coal Block II conducted, a communique said.
The Minister Nasir Shah said that a SCA delegation consisting of expert officers would be sent to China to have a detailed look at the transfer of technology.
The decision of the previous meeting to make a policy of gasification at the provincial level was also considered in detail.
It was decided in the meeting that the Energy Minister Nasir Shah would contact the Federal government regarding the policy of gas efficiency at the provincial level.
Earlier, the Secretary of Energy Sindh Kazim Ali Jatoi and Director General (DG) Sindh Coal Authority Haq Nawaz Shar gave a detailed briefed the meeting.
