- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review contract stage of Block ..
Thar Coal, Energy Board Approves COD Stage Tariff, Financial Terms In Review Contract Stage Of Block-II
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Thar Coal & Energy Board (TCEB) unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine and also approved revised financing terms in the review Contract Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Thar Coal & Energy Board (TCEB) unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine and also approved revised financing terms in the review Contract Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine.
The Board meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah (Chairman of the board), and was attended by Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Leghari (through video link), MNA Shazia Marri, Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karni Singh, Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langrial (video link), Secretary Energy Dr Kazim Jatoi, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, and representative of Planning Commission, Law and Finance Division (video link), a CM House communique said.
The Board discussed and considered the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff of Thar coal Block-II mine of 7.6 Mtpa capacity (Phase-II) and the decision on the Limited Scope Petition regarding Financing Terms of Phase-III Mine of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).
TCEB took the following decisions after getting an elaborate presentation from Mr. Tariq Ali Shah, Managing Director, TCEB.
The Board unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff of Thar coal Block-II mine of 7.6 Mtpa capacity (Phase-II) SECMC which stood levelized at $36.70 per tonne against the Petition Tariff sought at USD 45.80 per tonne.
The Board also unanimously approved revised financing terms in review Contract Stage tariff for Thar coal Block-II mine of 11.2 Mtpa capacity (Phase-III) SECMC by increasing lending spread up to 1.85 per cent over the benchmark interest rate,
which was earlier allowed upto 1.5 per cent.
The Board appreciated the efforts made by the Sindh government for achieving the objectives of Thar Coalfield through Block-I and Block-II and directed to expedite Phase-III of Block-II maintained by SECMC so that the objectives of Thar Coalfield could be achieved to bring down the prices of energy tariff in the country.
Recent Stories
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Sindh govt taking measures to eliminate malnutrition: CM Murad
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
WB sees brighter future for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Officers from National Institute of Management visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority11 minutes ago
-
Women access to technology, internet vital: Shaza Fatima11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto calls on Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
President, PM, DPM felicitate nation, scientists as Pakistan launches first space mission ICUBE-Q21 minutes ago
-
15 dead , 1406 injured in 1280 road accidents in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off water supply, sewerage connection of 18 colonies1 hour ago
-
3 shopkeepers booked over profiteering1 hour ago
-
Abdul Hameed posted DG Agriculture (Extension) Punjab1 hour ago
-
Refund claims must be made part of upcoming budget: FCCI1 hour ago
-
Hajj flight operations: Detailed schedule, departure statistics unveiled1 hour ago
-
PM optimistic for a polio-free Pakistan very soon1 hour ago
-
Korean industrialists' delegation visits FCCI1 hour ago