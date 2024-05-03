Open Menu

Thar Coal, Energy Board Approves COD Stage Tariff, Financial Terms In Review Contract Stage Of Block-II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

The Thar Coal & Energy Board (TCEB) unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine and also approved revised financing terms in the review Contract Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Thar Coal & Energy Board (TCEB) unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine and also approved revised financing terms in the review Contract Stage tariff for the Thar coal Block-II mine.

The Board meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah (Chairman of the board), and was attended by Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Leghari (through video link), MNA Shazia Marri, Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karni Singh, Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langrial (video link), Secretary Energy Dr Kazim Jatoi, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, and representative of Planning Commission, Law and Finance Division (video link), a CM House communique said.

The Board discussed and considered the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff of Thar coal Block-II mine of 7.6 Mtpa capacity (Phase-II) and the decision on the Limited Scope Petition regarding Financing Terms of Phase-III Mine of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

TCEB took the following decisions after getting an elaborate presentation from Mr. Tariq Ali Shah, Managing Director, TCEB.

The Board unanimously approved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) Stage tariff of Thar coal Block-II mine of 7.6 Mtpa capacity (Phase-II) SECMC which stood levelized at $36.70 per tonne against the Petition Tariff sought at USD 45.80 per tonne.

The Board also unanimously approved revised financing terms in review Contract Stage tariff for Thar coal Block-II mine of 11.2 Mtpa capacity (Phase-III) SECMC by increasing lending spread up to 1.85 per cent over the benchmark interest rate,

which was earlier allowed upto 1.5 per cent.

The Board appreciated the efforts made by the Sindh government for achieving the objectives of Thar Coalfield through Block-I and Block-II and directed to expedite Phase-III of Block-II maintained by SECMC so that the objectives of Thar Coalfield could be achieved to bring down the prices of energy tariff in the country.

