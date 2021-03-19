Thar Coal Power project top priority of Sindh govt: Minister

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that protection of environmental aspect of Thar Coal Power Project is the top priority of Sindh government and it would reduce the environmental pollution which was a global issue now

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that protection of environmental aspect of Thar Coal Power Project is the top priority of Sindh government and it would reduce the environmental pollution which was a global issue now.

The Thar Coal Power Project has to be developed but at the same time it has to be environmentally safe and move forward by making the project environment friendly.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of companies operating in Block One and Block Two of Thar Coal Power Project here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Sindh Tariq Ali Shah, Director General Sindh Department of Environmental Protection (SEPA), private sector environmental consultants and other officials.

On this occasion, DG CEPA in his briefing regarding Thar Coal Power Project said that strategic environmental assessment of Thar Coal Power Project is required.

Briefing the meeting, Abu Al-Fadl Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) said that coal is still the source of 36% energy in the world.

He said that his company is 100% complying with the environmental protocol and its monthly report is sent to the environment department.

He said that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has also appreciated the environmental standards of SECMC. SECMC has so far planted 8.5 lakh trees in Thar, while another 1.5 lakh trees will be planted this year.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that Thar Coal project is the prime project of Sindh government and more than 54% of SECMC is owned by Sindh government.

He told the companies working on the Thar Coal Power Project that the Sindh government wants to make the Thar project a great project for the development of the country's economy but we have to ensure the environmental protection of the project.