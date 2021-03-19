UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thar Coal Power Project Top Priority Of Sindh Govt: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

Thar Coal Power project top priority of Sindh govt: Minister

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that protection of environmental aspect of Thar Coal Power Project is the top priority of Sindh government and it would reduce the environmental pollution which was a global issue now

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that protection of environmental aspect of Thar Coal Power Project is the top priority of Sindh government and it would reduce the environmental pollution which was a global issue now.

The Thar Coal Power Project has to be developed but at the same time it has to be environmentally safe and move forward by making the project environment friendly.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of companies operating in Block One and Block Two of Thar Coal Power Project here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Sindh Tariq Ali Shah, Director General Sindh Department of Environmental Protection (SEPA), private sector environmental consultants and other officials.

On this occasion, DG CEPA in his briefing regarding Thar Coal Power Project said that strategic environmental assessment of Thar Coal Power Project is required.

Briefing the meeting, Abu Al-Fadl Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) said that coal is still the source of 36% energy in the world.

He said that his company is 100% complying with the environmental protocol and its monthly report is sent to the environment department.

He said that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has also appreciated the environmental standards of SECMC. SECMC has so far planted 8.5 lakh trees in Thar, while another 1.5 lakh trees will be planted this year.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that Thar Coal project is the prime project of Sindh government and more than 54% of SECMC is owned by Sindh government.

He told the companies working on the Thar Coal Power Project that the Sindh government wants to make the Thar project a great project for the development of the country's economy but we have to ensure the environmental protection of the project.

Related Topics

Sindh World Thar Company Same Engro Government Top

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.