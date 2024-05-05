Open Menu

Thar Coal, Suitable For Power, Fertilizer, Gas, Diesel Generation: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) South African Experts have declared Thar Coal suitable for gasification, fertilizer, gas and diesel while it was most suitable for power generation through gasification.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Shah in a meeting held here Sunday to review detailed report presented by South African Experts regarding coal sample of Thar Block-II.

Syed Nasir Shah said the Sindh Coal Authority's delegation will be sent to China to inspect China Modern Gasification plant.

The minister said South African experts have conducted research on sample of the Thar Coal Block-II which declared it suitable for power generation through gasification while it would also be used for gasification, fertilizer, gas and diesel generation.

Nasir Shah said that a delegation consisting of expert officers of the Sindh Coal Authority would be sent to China. He added that the delegation would also take a detailed look at the transfer of technology, as per the decision of the previous meeting to make a policy of gasification at the provincial level was also considered in detail. It was decided in the meeting that Energy Minister Nasir Shah would contact the Federal government regarding the policy of gas efficiency at the provincial level.

Secretary Energy Department Kazim Ali Jatoi and DG Sindh Coal Authority Haq Nawaz Shar gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

Secretary Energy Department Kazim Ali Jatoi, Director General Sindh Coal Authority Haq Nawaz Shar and Deputy Director Asif Mangi and other officers also participated in the meeting.

