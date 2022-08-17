UrduPoint.com

Thar Coalfield Priority Implementation Project Under CPEC

Published August 17, 2022

Thar Coalfield priority implementation project under CPEC

Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has reiterated its commitment towards the greater benefit of the community after receiving a leading environment award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has reiterated its commitment towards the greater benefit of the community after receiving a leading environment award.

SSRL, which is carrying out a major coal-based power project in Thar, was awarded the 19th Environment Excellence Award 2022 from National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) on Tuesday night.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest at the awards ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was held alongside the Annual Environment Conference on Waste Management.

CEO of SSRL Li Jigen expressed his pleasure at the award. He stressed that SSRL will continue playing its role in protecting the environment.

"This is the second year in a row that we have received this award. Environment and public health are of utmost importance to us and we will continue to play our role in protecting them," he commented.

Coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, a "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" priority implementation project, includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station.

SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project. The Block 1 open-pit coal field covers an area of 140km2, and the estimated total lignite resource reserve is about 3.8 billion tons, which is No. 1 in Asia and No. 7 in the world and also the largest open-pit coal mine under construction in Pakistan

