Thar Cultural festival from March 19

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has constituted various sub-committees for making Thar Festival successful which will be celebrated at Mithi and Naukot fort from March 19 to 21.

According to a hand out issued on Monday district administration has circulated a notification about all sub committees which includes organizing committee, seminar, Tableau and debate contest committee, award committee, Media Management Committee, accommodation and Transport committee, March past committee, souvenir committee for festival at Mithi for Naukot event Organizing committee, sports committee, stall management committee, Thar investment and tourism promotion conference committee and other committees were constituted.

District administration has started preparations for making the festival successful.