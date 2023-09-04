Open Menu

Thar Deep Installed Solar System At BDS Sakrand, Qazi Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon performed the opening of a 5kv Solar System installed at Benazir District Schools Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad by a Social Welfare Organization Thar Deep

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon performed the opening of a 5kv Solar System installed at Benazir District Schools Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad by a Social Welfare Organization Thar Deep.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that all possible assistance would be accorded to schools by Divisional and district administration for providing better educational facilities to girls.

He said that solar system installations at educational institutions and health centres of the district by the Thar Deep Rural Development Program is an applauding step that would resolve the issue of power load shedding to educational institutions and health centres.

On the occasion, the DC said that all measures are being adopted for the betterment of education in the district.

He thanked Thar Deep and Concern Worldwide who installed solar systems at different educational institutions and health centres that would help students prevent heat waves.

Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Rashid Ali, BDS Sakrand Principal Musarat, BDS Qazi Ahmad Principal Shabnam Dahrijo, District Coordinator Thar Deep Ameer Maznani, teachers and students in large numbers were present on the occasion.

