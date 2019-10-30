Thar Education Festival 2019 to be held on November 9

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Thar education Festival 2019 will be held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Culture Complex Mithi on November 9. Aiming to create awareness among students about science and related knowledge, the festival would be organized in collaboration of Chief Monitoring Office Tharparkar, Education Department and local social welfare organisations, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

Chief Monitoring Officer Tharparkar Muhammad Ismail Kunbhaar told that the festival would be organized at district level in which all talukas of the district would represent their activities. He also directed the Heads of all schools and collages to make ensure their participation in the event.