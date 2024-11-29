Open Menu

Thar Festival Inaugurated To Celebrate Rich Cultural Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:03 PM

The Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) and Basant Hall Cultural Center have jointly inaugurated the colorful Thar Festival, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Thar region

The festival formally inaugurated by Atta Chaniho, a renowned researcher on Shah Latif's poetry.

The festival formally inaugurated by Atta Chaniho, a renowned researcher on Shah Latif's poetry.

Atta Chaniho, in his session titled "The culture of Thar in Shah Latif’s poetry” highlighted the significance of Shah Latif's poetry in showcasing the culture, people, and traditions of Thar.

He emphasized the importance of promoting Thar culture and preserving its unique aspects, including its organic food, clothing and other traditional items. He also expressed concerns about the impact of corporate culture on indigenous cultures, which could lead to significant challenges and changes in the traditional way of life in Thar.

Chairman Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund made a significant announcement during the program, revealing the plans to establish a center with collaboration of Atta Chaniho for Sindhi embroidery centre to preserve the traditional clothing of Thar in Khipro.

This center will play a crucial role in preserving Sindhi cultural clothing and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Famous Writer Khalid Jogi shared his insights on the history of Thar, and highlighted the challenges of preserving Thar culture in the present revolution in communication and modernization. He emphasized the need to redesign cultural items to meet the modern trends, ensuring their relevance and accessibility in contemporary markets.

Stalls related to food, clothing and other cultural heritage of Thar have been set up in the festival, offering a unique opportunity for people of Hyderabad to experience the rich cultural diversity of the Thar.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Fateh Mari, Director Basant Hall Sobia Shaikh, civil society, media and a large number of people participated in the festival.

