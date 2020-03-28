UrduPoint.com
Thar Foundation Dedicates Hospital For Setting Up Isolation Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:29 AM

Thar Foundation dedicates hospital for setting up isolation center

The Thar Foundation, taking preventive measures to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, has dedicated its hospital in Islamkot, Tharparkar district, and converted it into a 9-room Isolation Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Thar Foundation, taking preventive measures to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, has dedicated its hospital in Islamkot, Tharparkar district, and converted it into a 9-room Isolation Center.

The Thar Foundation, a CSR arm of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), handed over the Isolation Center to the Sindh Health Department, the SECMC's spokesman Mohsin Babur informed on Friday.

According to him, the facility was equipped with all basic facilities including medicines, disposable safety kits, N-95 and surgical masks,oxygen cylinders, standby generators, sanitizer machines, washbasins, necessary utensils and personal hygiene kits.

Babur told that a delegation including Pak Army's officials, Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Thaheem, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Gordhan, Rural Health Center Islamkot Medical Superintendent Dr. Ghulam Nabi Shah Jeelani, Islamkot Assistant Commissioner Naheed Mirani and others also visited the center.

