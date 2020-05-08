Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2730 needy households

After establishing an Isolation Centre to facilitate corona patients and a free coronavirus testing centre in Tharparkar, the Thar Foundation has completed its first phase of "COVID19 Community Relief Programme" by delivering 2730 ration packages to deserving households in Taulka of Islamkot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):After establishing an Isolation Centre to facilitate corona patients and a free coronavirus testing centre in Tharparkar, the Thar Foundation has completed its first phase of "COVID19 Community Relief Programme" by delivering 2730 ration packages to deserving households in Taulka of Islamkot.

The ration package consists of food items enough for four to six weeks for a family were delivered at the doorstep of 2730 eligible beneficiaries in 90 villages of Taulka of Islamkot under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Government of Sindh, the spokesman of Thar Foundation said here on Friday.

In Taulka of Islamkot, seven union councils, Seengharo, Sonal Bah, Islamkot Rural, Bapuhar, Giryancho, Khario Ghulam Shah, Jeeando Dars were the worst hit due to lockdown situation amid coronavirus pandemic and daily wage earners were desperately looking for such relief package.

The Thar Foundation selected seven union councils of Taulka Islamkot where it identified 2730 eligible households after an extensive field survey followed by a consultative process and proper verification of lists by the village elders, local administration and local body elected representatives.

Upon successful completion of the first phase of ration distribution, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thar Foundation, Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said that coronavirus has severely impacted the world population after which Engro Corporation and its subsidiaries announced one billion rupees aid package to fight the pandemic.

"Under the announced package, the foundation is helping federal and Sindh governments to establish Isolation Centres, six corona testing centres in secondary cities of Sindh and cash grants," he said.

Under the same package, he said that Thar Foundation had provided monthly ration package to 2730 eligible households in Taulka of Islamkot.

He said, Thar Foundation standby with communities at this time of hardship due to an unavoidable lockdown adding that it has executed a complex operation with the highest level of transparency and efficiency.

He thanked Sindh Government, District administration of Tharparkar and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for their support to make this operation a success.

The General Manager Thar Foundation Naseer Memon was of the view that humanitarian response amid Corona pandemic is a very complicated and risky job. "Our dedicated team reached out to more than 2730 families spread over 90 odd villages to assuage miseries of downtrodden people at this critical time," he said.