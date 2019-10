(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The attack of swarms of locust had continued in several areas of Tharparkar and damaged standing crops in Chhachhro, Islamkot and Dahli.

According to details, the attacks of swarms locusts were continued in several areas of Tharparkar while growers of Thar demanded of administration for fumigation spray.