Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in Ghotki

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Government has announced to include the Thar Jeep Desert Race in its annual sports Calendar and to host the next edition of the rally in Ghotki district.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Sports Muhammad Bux Mahar during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Thar Desert Rally held in Nagarparkar.

Speaking at the event, the provincial minister said that the sports department would ensure the annual organization of the Thar Desert Rally to promote adventure sports and tourism in the region. He also distributed nearly 10 million rupees in cash prizes and 35 shields among winners of various categories.

He said that the government provided registered participants with free accommodation, fuel and transport facilities. “The Thar Desert Challenge highlights the immense potential for desert adventure sports and tourism in Sindh,” Mahar added, extending his congratulations to the victorious drivers and bikers.

According to a handout issued by the information department, MPA Mir Nadir Magsi won in the Professional “A” category competition and was awarded a cheque of 500,000 rupees. In the motorcycle race Zaigham from Punjab secured first place and received a cash prize of 250,000 rupees. While, Mukesh Kumar Chawla also won his respective race category and received a cash prize along with trophy. In total, 35 trophies were distributed among winners across various categories. A total of 65 jeep drivers and 12 motorcycle riders participated in the event.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures including Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MNA Amir Magsi, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq and other sports officials.