- Home
- Pakistan
- Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..
Thar Jeep Rally Concludes In Nagarparkar: Winners Honoured, Event To Be Held Annually, Next Race In Ghotki
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Government has announced to include the Thar Jeep Desert Race in its annual sports Calendar and to host the next edition of the rally in Ghotki district.
The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Sports Muhammad Bux Mahar during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Thar Desert Rally held in Nagarparkar.
Speaking at the event, the provincial minister said that the sports department would ensure the annual organization of the Thar Desert Rally to promote adventure sports and tourism in the region. He also distributed nearly 10 million rupees in cash prizes and 35 shields among winners of various categories.
He said that the government provided registered participants with free accommodation, fuel and transport facilities. “The Thar Desert Challenge highlights the immense potential for desert adventure sports and tourism in Sindh,” Mahar added, extending his congratulations to the victorious drivers and bikers.
According to a handout issued by the information department, MPA Mir Nadir Magsi won in the Professional “A” category competition and was awarded a cheque of 500,000 rupees. In the motorcycle race Zaigham from Punjab secured first place and received a cash prize of 250,000 rupees. While, Mukesh Kumar Chawla also won his respective race category and received a cash prize along with trophy. In total, 35 trophies were distributed among winners across various categories. A total of 65 jeep drivers and 12 motorcycle riders participated in the event.
The ceremony was attended by several notable figures including Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MNA Amir Magsi, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq and other sports officials.
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Congressional delegation calls on COAS Gen Asim6 minutes ago
-
Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..6 minutes ago
-
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Swat region6 minutes ago
-
Int'l Baby Matters Conference- 2025 concludes16 minutes ago
-
"Race to Advance" draws large crowd in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador seeks to expand trade ties with Egypt16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes Iran, US talks16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for holding trade exhibitions of the country-made products26 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews designated routes for PSL teams26 minutes ago
-
Governor KP mourns death of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf26 minutes ago
-
Gaza’s children facing systematic infanticide, say Pakistani minor activists in blood-written plea36 minutes ago
-
High time to acknowledge invaluable contributions of Pakistani expats: Atta Tarar46 minutes ago