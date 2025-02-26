Thar jeep rally route to be reevaluated to address local concerns and ensure safe event: Secretary Sports assures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Secretary of the provincial sports and youth affairs department Abdul Aleem Lashari has said that the purpose of organizing the Thar Sports Festival was to promote Sindh's ancient, traditional and cultural sports while providing entertainment opportunities for the people of the area.

He shared these views on Wednesday while talking to media and addressing the inauguration ceremony of the two-day Thar Sports Festival, organized by the Sindh sports and youth affairs department at the Marvi sports ground in Mithi.

Lashari mentioned that the two-day festival would continue until February 27th, featuring a variety of traditional sports of Sindh including wanjh watti, kabaddi, gabri, camel and horse races, marathon, Malakhra, cricket, shooting ball and other games. Over 4,000 male and female students were participating in these competitions.

He underscored that for the first time in history, a marathon race was being held in Tharparkar. The Sindh government aims to organize such traditional sports events across various areas of the province to give people the opportunity to showcase their skills. He also acknowledged that provincial minister Muhammad Bux Mehar was deeply interested in bringing Sindh's youth into the sports arena, and there was a strong commitment to holding similar festivals throughout Sindh.

Lashari further added that efforts were also underway to promote the handicrafts of the area and market them effectively, which will not only help to gain national and international recognition for Sindh's craftsmanship but also contribute to reducing unemployment.

In response to a question, he mentioned that a Thar jeep rally will be held soon. He stated that some individuals had raised concerns regarding the route for the rally, and those issues were currently being reviewed. The purpose of the jeep rally was to provide entertainment, and the route will be reassessed considering the local villages, livestock and wildlife areas, and objections from the local community will be addressed before the rally was organized.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani emphasized that such festivals should be held annually in the district. He stated that these events would not only help in the creation of a more civilized society but also reduce negative activities while promoting positive ones.

Earlier, participants in the festival presented a parade. This was followed by a marathon race in which Diya Menghwar secured the first position in the girls' category, while Vivek Khatri won the first position in the boys' category.

The winners of the first positions were awarded a cash prize of 30,000 rupees each, second-place winners received 20,000 rupees and third-place winners received 10,000 rupees each, along with gold medals and certificates. In addition, camel and horse races were also held during the festival.