Thar Mining Projects Affecting Ecosystem In Area; Obhayo Junejo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Chairman of Thar Citizen Forum, Obhayo Junejo, said on Wednesday that mining projects in Thar were affecting the ecosystem of the region
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Thar Citizen Forum, Obhayo Junejo, said on Wednesday that mining projects in Thar were affecting the ecosystem of the region.
Addressing the press conference here at the National Press Club, he said that the waste material from coal, china clay and salt mining was released in the open areas, which not only contaminated the underground water but also brought health issues to the lives of humans and animals and also affected the cultivation process.
He also highlighted the unemployment situation in Thar and said that although several development projects were underway, people from other regions hired instead of local residents.
There were three power plants of 2640 MW installed on the coal of Thar, but people of the region had been deprived of the facility of electricity, Junejo said.
He also focused on the lack of road safety measures in Thar and said, “Due to the lack of safety systems in Thar, there are more road accidents and other incidents.”.
He also said that the land of people was forcefully bought for the execution of projects, while on the contrary, the residents were demanding that land should be taken on lease for any project so that after the completion of the project, it could be handed over back to the original owner. In this regard, he retaliated to frame a grand Thar land policy.
He demanded the establishment of water treatment plants so that water should be tested and treated and brought into the use of agriculture and livestock, etc.
Recent Stories
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: P ..
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.17 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development5 seconds ago
-
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative6 seconds ago
-
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden8 seconds ago
-
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: PM10 seconds ago
-
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
Experts propose measures to achieve sustainable targets31 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad8 minutes ago