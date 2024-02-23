Tharabi Lake Contract : Court Sends Imran Riaz To Jail On Judicial Remand
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A local court on Friday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on judicial remand in a case of acquiring the Tharabi Lake contract at reduced prices.
Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the anchorperson before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid, in district courts, and requested a 14-day physical remand for investigations.
However, Imran Riaz's counsel argued that the case was registered in violation of the law, adding that no evidence was available to prove the charges.
The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, reserved its judgement on the remand plea for a short while.
Later, the court, announcing the reserved verdict, turned down the plea for physical remand and sent the anchorperson to jail on judicial remand.
The ACE Punjab had accused Imran Riaz and his father of acquiring the Tharabi Lake contract at a significantly reduced price.
