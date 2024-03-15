Open Menu

Tharcoal Block-I Energy Project Likely To Create Employment Openings: Minister

Published March 15, 2024

Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Tharcoal block-I Energy Project will play a key role in creating employment opportunities for local people and meeting their energy needs.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman of Shanghai Electric Power MENG DONGHAI at Ali House here, said a statement.

Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Hyder Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

The delegation informed the Energy Minister that the Power Generation Company is working on block one of Tharcoal which costs Rs 9 billion, and there is a need to further accelerate the pace of the project.

The delegation said that the chairman and top level management of the company will meet the Chief Minister of Sindh soon.

On this occasion, the minister assured the delegation all possible cooperation and measures to solve the problems.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's vision is to provide employment to the people and bring prosperity to them. This project is very important in terms of meeting the energy needs of the people, he said. Providing 300 units of free electricity to the people through solar is also part of the Chairman's manifesto and vision, he said.

