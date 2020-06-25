Thardeep starts support programme for poor families of Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Thardeep Rural Development Programme has inaugurated financial assistance programme at village Bojakar on Thursday to support 20500 families of 31 Union Councils of Tharparkar district.

According to a statement issued here, in the 2nd phase of assistance programme beneficiary families would get seeds of different crops cultivated in desert areas as well as fodder for livestock.

Traditionally crops are sown in Thar desert within a month of rains and residents of Tharparkar due to their weak financial status either borrow required amount from money lenders or mortgage their crops in advance which results into reduction of profit margins.

Timely support by Thardeep in shape of seeds and fodder for live stock would help elevating financial status of residents of desert areas.