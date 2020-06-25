UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thardeep Starts Support Programme For Poor Families Of Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Thardeep starts support programme for poor families of Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Thardeep Rural Development Programme has inaugurated financial assistance programme at village Bojakar on Thursday to support 20500 families of 31 Union Councils of Tharparkar district.

According to a statement issued here, in the 2nd phase of assistance programme beneficiary families would get seeds of different crops cultivated in desert areas as well as fodder for livestock.

Traditionally crops are sown in Thar desert within a month of rains and residents of Tharparkar due to their weak financial status either borrow required amount from money lenders or mortgage their crops in advance which results into reduction of profit margins.

Timely support by Thardeep in shape of seeds and fodder for live stock would help elevating financial status of residents of desert areas.

Related Topics

Thar Tharparkar Money From Rains

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

1 hour ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.