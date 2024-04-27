Tharii-Ranipur Section To Be Completed By Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the repair work of the 52 km long Tharii-Ranipur section would be completed by December 2024 at the cost of Rs 498 million.
He expressed these views while responding to an attention notice in the National Assembly presented by the members of the National Assembly, Ms Nafisa Shah, Ms Naz Baloch and Ms Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, in which attention was drawn to the immediate repair of the highway as mentioned above.
Giving details of the repair work, Aleem Khan said that repairing the Tharii-Ranipur section schemes was in the procurement process and their financial bids had been opened on April 24, 2024. He hoped that the documentation would be completed in the next two to three weeks while the construction and repair work would be started soon and would be completed by December 2024, according to the schedule.
Aleem Khan informed that the old alignment of the Ranipur section passes through the Sindh cities of Khairpur, Kot DG and Kumba, adding when the N-5 was converted into double, the distance between Tharii and Ranipur was also decreased.
The minister reiterated his determination that the ongoing construction and repair projects of national highways and motorways across the country including the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and Babu Sir Top Tunnel on the Gilgit- Rawalpindi highway would be completed on priority which will make travelling easier and safe.
Abdul Aleem Khan said he monitoring the construction of motorways and national highways personally to ensure timely and international standard construction.
