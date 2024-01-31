Tharparkar 7th World Largest Desert Faces Scarcity Of Water
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM
The 7th largest desert in the world is renowned for being the only fertile desert. However, due to limited rainfall, the area faces a scarcity of water, even for basic needs. Consequently, the residents are unable to fully capitalize on the land's fertility, a social media report said
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The 7th largest desert in the world is renowned for being the only fertile desert. However, due to limited rainfall, the area faces a scarcity of water, even for basic needs. Consequently, the residents are unable to fully capitalize on the land's fertility, a social media report said
Nonetheless, the desert's fertility has resulted in the natural growth of trees, enhancing its beauty. During the rainy season, which typically spans from July to September, the desert transforms into a mesmerizing landscape, attracting tourists primarily from the Sindh province and occasionally from other regions.
Following the rainy season, there are sufficient water reserves in the form of ponds, providing the local population with water for about three months.
While the pond water serves as a major drinking source for both humans and animals, it is understandably not as clean as desired. Nevertheless, it offers a crucial alternative in the absence of water scarcity.
Wells are the Primary source of water in the area, but the groundwater level can reach depths of up to 200 feet, which further increases during periods of no rainfall. Traditionally, women undertake the task of fetching water from the wells using ropes.
Given the significant depth of the water, a single woman cannot fetch water alone. It requires a team of five to six women to collectively pull a single bucket of water from the well.
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Int ..2 minutes ago
-
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..5 minutes ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza5 minutes ago
-
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins2 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs5 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy, support2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 14.93m more from 491 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
DG KDA directs to ensure facilitation for tourists visiting Kaghan Valley2 minutes ago