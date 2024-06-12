Tharparkar District Prepares For Monsoon: Emergency Plans Finalized
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 06:29 PM
A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee, Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani at Durbar Hall Mithi on Wednesday to finalize the arrangements ahead of potential monsoon rains
During the meeting, the DC directed all relevant officers to prepare their emergency plans before the rains and share these plans with the DC office to create a comprehensive contingency plan outlining the responsibilities of each department. He specifically directed health department officials to ensure that all hospitals, basic health units and rural health centers in the district remain on high alert during the rainy season. Additionally, they were instructed to ensure an adequate supply of life-saving medicines including anti-snake venom, in their respective hospitals.
The DC also emphasized the need for preparation of mobile medical teams to respond immediately to any situation arising during and after the rains.
He also directed that mosquito control sprays be conducted in urban areas. The Deputy Commissioner directed the HESCO officials to formulate their emergency plans and instructed public health engineering and LG officers to ensure proper cleaning arrangements and the clearance of drains to facilitate the quick removal of rainwater.
He directed the concerned officers to take immediate action to remove the encroachments and to restore the natural channels of water discharge. All concerned officers provided detailed briefings on the pre-rain measures taken by their respective departments. The meeting was attended by SSP Tharparkar Shabir Sethar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, ADC-I Asif Ali Khaskheli, ADC-II Muhammad Osman Khaskheli, Assistant Commissioners of the district and officers from all relevant departments.
