Tharparkar monitoring committee seeks child mortality data

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The supreme court mandated monitoring committee has sought data consisting mortality rate of children up to 5 years of age and segregated details of neonatal deaths in the Tharparkar district.

The committee formed by the Supreme Court to monitor and resolve issues in Tharparkar district met here on Friday with Convener Secretary Implementation and Coordination, Services and General Administration Department Sindh,Dr Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui,in chair.

The District Health Officer Tharparkar Irshad Ahmed Memon informed the committee that child mortality data collected from other districts, was unsatisfactory while 5-year data of the district Tharparkar was under validation process.

The Convener noted on the occasion that object of collecting data from other districts was to improve health care services.

He directed the Director General Health to facilitate data collection from nearby districts.

The committee while reviewing issues of SNE and budget allocation directed representative of Director General Health to attach priority to Tharparkar district in allocation of SNE and budget and finance department also be intimated through secretary health.

Dr Arshad Memon briefed that there was no shortage of medicine in the entire district but ARV vaccine on which Committee Convener directed to write a letter to NIH for provision of ARV vaccine.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh and all concerned officials attended the daylong meeting and presented performance report before the committee.