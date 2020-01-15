Tharparkar Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovered gutkaa, illicit liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its ongoing drive against the narcotics, arrested 4 drug peddlers and recovered 69 liters illicit liquor and 725 packets of safina gutka from their possession.

According to details, on the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed crackdown against narcotics and criminals continued, SHO Mithi with his teams in an action arrested two drug peddelers Mehesh Kumar son of Sawai Malhi and Abdul Hafeez s/o Muhammad Arif Junejo and recovered 525 and 200 packets of safina gutka from them respectively.

Police registered a case against both of them.

In another drive conducted in the limit of PS Nangarparkar, SHO Nangarparkar with his team arrested drug pedders Hamiro s/o Walhoo Kolhi and Jawahar s/o Kirshan, and recovered 64 liters and 5 liters of illicit liquor respectively.

Police registered a case against them.