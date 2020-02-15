UrduPoint.com
Tharparkar Police Arrests 2 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Tharparkar Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals arrested two Drug peddlers and recovered 200 gram Charas and 11 pints of wine from their possession on Saturday

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO Police station Dhanu Daandal with his team arrested a drug seller Sultan s/o Muhammad Kapri and recovered 200 grams Charas from him.

Meanwhile, the CIA police in a separate drive arrested a drug peddler Laaloo Lohano and recovered 11 pints of wine. Police have registered cases against both suspects under Narcotics control Act.

