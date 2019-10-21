Tharparkar police arrests a drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Police in a big crackdown against drug sellers on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 25000 packets of Indian brands gutka from his possession.

In charge CIA police Tharparkar Zulfiqar Hydri while cordoned off the area near chelhaar bypass and arrested a drug peddler shabbir dharmani and recovered more than 25,000 of Indian Safina gutka while his accomplice Sultan Dharmani fled the scene.

Police have registered the case under narcotics control Act.