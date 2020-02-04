Tharparkar Police arrests two drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Tharparkar Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 245 liters liquor from their possession.

According to details following the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, district police raided the liquor shops and arrested two drug peddlers Chetan and Chandar Kolhi and recovered 245 liters liquor from them.

Police have registered cases against the suspects under narcotics control act.