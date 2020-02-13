Tharparkar Police grabs 5 drug pushers: raw wine, gutka recovered

Tharparkar Police continuing crackdown on drug peddlers across the distract arrested 05 accused and recovered 30 liters liquor, a car, a motorbike and 7875 sachets of Gutka

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar Police continuing crackdown on drug peddlers across the distract arrested 05 accused and recovered 30 liters liquor, a car, a motorbike and 7875 sachets of Gutka.

Islamkot Police arrested two drug paddlers, Ishaque Bajir and Shahnawaz Bajir and seized 7350 sachets of Gutka ( a tobacco based contraband item) and a car.

Kaloi Police in an action also nabbed a drug paddlers Zaman s/o Karoo Chandio resident of Bhadur Khan Chandio Tehseel Jhudo and recovered 525 sachets of Gutka.

Nangarparkar police grabbed two alleged ;liquor pushers Qasim s/o Ramzan Faqir and Soumji s/o Chanu Meghwar and recovered 30 liters of moonshine and a motorcycle from their possession.