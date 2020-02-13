UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tharparkar Police Grabs 5 Drug Pushers: Raw Wine, Gutka Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

Tharparkar Police grabs 5 drug pushers: raw wine, gutka recovered

Tharparkar Police continuing crackdown on drug peddlers across the distract arrested 05 accused and recovered 30 liters liquor, a car, a motorbike and 7875 sachets of Gutka

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar Police continuing crackdown on drug peddlers across the distract arrested 05 accused and recovered 30 liters liquor, a car, a motorbike and 7875 sachets of Gutka.

Islamkot Police arrested two drug paddlers, Ishaque Bajir and Shahnawaz Bajir and seized 7350 sachets of Gutka ( a tobacco based contraband item) and a car.

Kaloi Police in an action also nabbed a drug paddlers Zaman s/o Karoo Chandio resident of Bhadur Khan Chandio Tehseel Jhudo and recovered 525 sachets of Gutka.

Nangarparkar police grabbed two alleged ;liquor pushers Qasim s/o Ramzan Faqir and Soumji s/o Chanu Meghwar and recovered 30 liters of moonshine and a motorcycle from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Car Tharparkar Jhudo From

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

56 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

1 hour ago

2 proclaimed offender's arrested in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to kick off movement against gover ..

2 minutes ago

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns up ..

2 minutes ago

MQM-P hints parting ways with federal govt

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.