Tharparkar Police Nab 4 Drug Pushers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Tharparkar Police nab 4 drug pushers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police continued its operation against narcotics throughout the district on Sunday and nabbed 4 drug peddlers while 229 liters raw wine and 140 grams Hashish was also recovered.

According to details, the in charge CIA raided illegal distilleries in jurisdiction of PS Chhachhro, and arrested Dino son of Aasan Bheel and Amoulak s/o Damoo Bheel while 229 liters moonshine was also seized.

  The CIA Police, in a separate action in limits of PS Vinjoto, apprehended Hero s/o Sameero Kolhi with 70 grams of Hashish.  Meanwhile, SHO Chhachhro nailed Rajesh Kumar son of Meghraj Malhi with 70 grams hashish. 

More Stories From Pakistan

