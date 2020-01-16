Tharparkar Police nab 4 drug pushers with wine, Gutka

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Tharparkar Police arrested four suspects on charges of possessing contraband items and recovered 570 packets of Gutka and 30 liter raw wine on Thursday.

According to police sources, following the directives of SSP Tharparkar, the SHO Police Station Mithi conducted raids in different areas and arrested men including Mashooq Ali s/o Anwar Junejo with 315 packets of Gutka.

SHO police station Chhachhro arrested Arshad Ali s/o Malhar Bajeer and Abdul Jabbar s/o Allah Warayo Bajeer with 105 and 150 packets of Gutka respectively.

SHO police station Kaloi raided at Arbab Ahsan Farm and nabbed Ramchand s/o Roopo Kolhi and recovered 30 liters of raw wine.