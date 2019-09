Tharparkar police arrested three accused in an operation against outlaws on directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Tharparkar police arrested three accused in an operation against outlaws on directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed. According to details, Kaloi police rounded up Channesar son of Ramzan Chohan under charges of possessing 525 packets of Gutka.

Another accused Rustam son of Muhammad Moosa Samoo of village Togaachi Samoo also arrested with 520 packets of contraband gutka.

Diplo police arrested Bilal son of Muhammad Qasim Langho of Diplo city and recovered 90 gram Opium from his possession.