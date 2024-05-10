Tharparkar prepares for upcoming monsoon: Disaster Management Committee meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar/Chairman District Disaster Management Committee Abdul Haleem Jagirani chaired the District Disaster Management Committee meeting to finalize arrangements ahead of the possibility of monsoon rains.

MNA Dr. Mahesh Malani specially participated in the meeting and remarked that rains were important for Tharparkar district because agriculture of Thar desert depends on rains which bring prosperity, crop growth, provides abundant fodder for livestock, and presents Tharparkar with lush and beautiful landscapes. However, the possibility of excessive rainfall cannot be ruled out, which could disrupt the situation.

He said that incidents of lightning and fire may also occur in the district, and urged all relevant departments to formulate contingency plans. He emphasized the need for improving the drainage system in Mithi city due to its increased population compared to the past, suggesting the preparation of a feasibility report for new and sustainable drainage systems to be presented to higher authorities for approval.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all the officers to prepare emergency plans before the rains and share them with the DC office so that a final contingency plan is prepared and the responsibility of each department is determined.

The health department officials were instructed to keep all hospitals, basic health units and rural health centers on high alert during the rains, ensuring an ample supply of life-saving medications including anti-snake venom in hospitals.

He also directed the spraying of mosquito killers in the cities and mandated HESCO officers to prepare their own emergency plan as well.

All relevant officers briefed the meeting in detail regarding the pre-emptive measures taken by their respective departments to cope with the situation arising from rainfall. SSP Tharparkar, Shabeer Sethar, ADC-I Tharparkar Asif Ali Khaskheli along with all relevant officers from various departments, attended the meeting.