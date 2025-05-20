Tharparkar's Deserving Receive Financial Boost
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Usher Zakat Department has distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 4 million among deserving individuals in Tharparkar.
The cheques were handed over by Additional DC Tharparkar, retd. Captain Muhammad Hanif Farid, reported by APP correspondent.
Cheques of Rs 10,000 were distributed for financial assistance, while Rs 30,000 were provided for helping with marriage expenses.
The cheques were distributed among deserving people from seven tehsils of Tharparkar district.
The financial assistance is being provided by the Sindh government, with more cheques to be distributed once the budget is released.
The initiative aims to support the most vulnerable segments of society in Tharparkar.
APP/kdr/378
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits to special education & rehabilition complex in Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested during crackdown against narcotics peddlers5 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar's deserving receive financial boost5 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
FDA forms auction committee25 minutes ago
-
New school timing announce to beat the heat :DC25 minutes ago
-
Katarian Park attracting visitors; DG PHA25 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts meeting to celebrate victory over India25 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics35 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..35 minutes ago
-
Rationalized tax regime, exports promotion, end super tax; RCCI budget proposal35 minutes ago
-
Israel's expanded ground operation, plans to control Gaza threaten peace efforts: FO35 minutes ago