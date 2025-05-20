THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Usher Zakat Department has distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 4 million among deserving individuals in Tharparkar.

The cheques were handed over by Additional DC Tharparkar, retd. Captain Muhammad Hanif Farid, reported by APP correspondent.

Cheques of Rs 10,000 were distributed for financial assistance, while Rs 30,000 were provided for helping with marriage expenses.

The cheques were distributed among deserving people from seven tehsils of Tharparkar district.

The financial assistance is being provided by the Sindh government, with more cheques to be distributed once the budget is released.

The initiative aims to support the most vulnerable segments of society in Tharparkar.

