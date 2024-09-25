Open Menu

Tharparkar's Malnutrition Issue Addressed, More Efforts Needed: ADC-II

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Tharparkar Muhammad Usman Khaskheli stated that significant progress has been made in addressing the issue of malnutrition in Tharparkar district, but more efforts were needed to fully resolve the problem.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition at the Darbar Hall in Mithi on Wednesday.

He highlighted that various government departments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) had implemented programs to combat malnutrition, which had shown positive results. However, due to a lack of coordination, the full benefits of these initiatives were not reaching the people. He stressed the need for a comprehensive plan, urging all departments to fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

Khaskheli emphasized the importance of focusing on the health of pregnant women and children.

During the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr. Lakhraj Sarangani provided a detailed briefing on the health challenges faced by pregnant women and children due to malnutrition and outlined the department's efforts to address these issues.

Divisional Coordination Officer of the Task Force for Malnutrition Khawand Bux Siyal also briefed the participants, noting that a program launched by the planning and development department was actively addressing malnutrition issues in the district. Officials from all relevant departments attended the meeting and presented their performance reports.

