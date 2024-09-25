THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tharparkar, Muhammad Usman Khaskhali on Wednesday emphasized the need to improve the district's nutrition project to better address the issue of malnutrition.

According to ADC Office, the ADC's comments came during a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition which he chaired at the Darbar Hall in Mithi.

The meeting was convened to discuss the various government and non-governmental initiatives underway in Tharparkar to tackle food shortages and malnutrition.

In his address, the ADC acknowledged that while multiple institutions are running programs to address the problem, the lack of coordination has prevented the results from reaching the people effectively.

He urged the officers present to take more proactive steps to significantly reduce malnutrition and create greater awareness among the public.

ADC directed the officers to start a campaign to educate the people and organize awareness seminars at the union council and taluka levels.

He also asked the departments to present their plans in the next meeting, so that a collaborative approach can be adopted to solve the critical issue of malnutrition in the district.

APP/kdr/378